iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,087,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 1,336,662 shares.The stock last traded at $89.98 and had previously closed at $89.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

