Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 7.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.73. 278,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 654,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 94.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,467 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,111,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 457,479 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 21.6% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,780,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,903 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,631,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

