Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 204749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).
Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.85.
Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
