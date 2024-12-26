Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 204749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 69.26, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.85.

Get Jersey Oil and Gas alerts:

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jersey Oil & Gas is a UK E&P company focused on building an upstream oil and gas business in the North Sea. The Company holds a significant acreage position within the Central North Sea referred to as the Greater Buchan Area, which includes operatorship and 100% working interests in blocks that contain the Buchan oil field and J2 and Glenn oil discoveries and an 88% working interest in the P2170 Licence, Blocks 20/5b & 21/1d, that contains the Verbier oil discovery.

JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.