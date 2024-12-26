John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 66,638 shares.The stock last traded at $84.40 and had previously closed at $84.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
