John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,489 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 66,638 shares.The stock last traded at $84.40 and had previously closed at $84.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $971.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.