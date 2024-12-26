JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.08 and last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 2611823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5083 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.