JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.08 and last traded at $58.07, with a volume of 2611823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5083 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth $26,134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,014 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

