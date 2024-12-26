Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.01), with a volume of 452678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).
Karelian Diamond Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93.
About Karelian Diamond Resources
Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.
