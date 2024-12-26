Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.87 and last traded at $84.87. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.16.
Kingspan Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.