Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. 253,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 477,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $519.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.