KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 16539626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

KULR Technology Group Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

