L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $32.18, with a volume of 138488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

