Lembit Janes Buys 400,000 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Lembit Janes purchased 209,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$21,945.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Lembit Janes purchased 68,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$7,480.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Lembit Janes acquired 268,500 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Lembit Janes bought 912,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$109,440.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

Spanish Mountain Gold stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

