Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 75582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.58).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Up 16.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.41. The stock has a market cap of £89.29 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Livermore Investments Group alerts:

Livermore Investments Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. Livermore Investments Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

About Livermore Investments Group

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livermore Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livermore Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.