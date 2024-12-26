Lloyd Perry Feldman Sells 8,000 Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$60,008.00.

Stingray Group stock opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$393.77 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$5.59 and a one year high of C$8.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAY.A shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company provides Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service available on television (TV), the internet, and through smartphones and tablets; Calm Radio, a music site for relaxation; Calm Christian, that offers Christian worship music; Qello Concerts by Stingray, an over-the-top streaming service on TV, mobile, and the web; and Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel for jazz and jazz-related genres.

