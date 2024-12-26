loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.84. 158,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 618,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

loanDepot Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $618.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,143.76. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,154,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,676.12. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,204. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $897,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in loanDepot by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of loanDepot by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 122,957 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.