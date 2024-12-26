Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $487.87 and last traded at $487.44. Approximately 117,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,096,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

