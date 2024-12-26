Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 17,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,540.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 15,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,610.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 27,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,010.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 37,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,680.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 26,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$14,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$5,700.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$12,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

