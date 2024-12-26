Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,619,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 41,831,328 shares.The stock last traded at $3.26 and had previously closed at $3.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LCID has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.16.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Lucid Group
In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.