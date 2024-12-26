Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 89 ($1.12), with a volume of 19445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.10).

Manolete Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.95 million, a PE ratio of 4,450.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.92.

About Manolete Partners

(Get Free Report)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manolete Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manolete Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.