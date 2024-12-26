MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.81. MARA shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 8,927,501 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

MARA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in MARA by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

