MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.97. 11,999,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 56,514,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

MARA Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,077,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,351,560. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $646,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,010,115. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MARA by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 4,394.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in MARA during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,920,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MARA by 126.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

