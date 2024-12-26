McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0144 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS MCCRF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. McCoy Global has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.77.
McCoy Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Forging Ahead: 2 Stocks Fueling the Manufacturing Revival
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is the January Effect a Myth or a Market Opportunity?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.