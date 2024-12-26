Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.
Medical Facilities Company Profile
