MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 93395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
MediPharm Labs Trading Up 8.3 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
