Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 3731396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

