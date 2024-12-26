Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $131.21 and last traded at $131.25. Approximately 17,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 41,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLAB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a market cap of $712.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.40%.

In related news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

