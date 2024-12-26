Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
