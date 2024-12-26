Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 9,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.42, for a total transaction of C$84,780.00.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total transaction of C$87,479.38.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total transaction of C$87,412.73.

Black Diamond Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.05. The firm has a market cap of C$563.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Black Diamond Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

