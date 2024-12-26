MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $355.89 and last traded at $349.72. 6,339,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,971,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $332.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.99 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.22 and a 200-day moving average of $212.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

