Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04. 83,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 235,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

AVO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Mission Produce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mission Produce by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Mission Produce by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Mission Produce by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

