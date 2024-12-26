Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 12446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

