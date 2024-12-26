Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 182020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 4.04.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
