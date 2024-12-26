Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 1,639,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,384,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nano Nuclear Energy
Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano Nuclear Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $933,000.
About Nano Nuclear Energy
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nano Nuclear Energy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Reasons to Invest in This Bond ETF for Stability and Growth
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Drone Stocks Surging from Increased Media Attention
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Ciena Rebounds: AI and Strong Guidance Drive Post-Earnings Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.