Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NDAA)

Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:NDAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1627 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NDAA stock opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06. Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ned Davis Research 360 Dynamic Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.