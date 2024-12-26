Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $82.35, with a volume of 683076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nestlé

Nestlé Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 251.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.