Netcall (LON:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 164423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.27).

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,516.67 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Netcall’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

In other Netcall news, insider Henrik Bang sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.13), for a total transaction of £144,000 ($180,609.56). Also, insider Michael Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03), for a total value of £82,000 ($102,847.11). Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

