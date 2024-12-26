Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Should You Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 163,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 103,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.