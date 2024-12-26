Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 26.9% – Should You Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 163,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 103,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Northern Graphite Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
Northern Graphite Company Profile
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
