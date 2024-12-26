Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 26.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 163,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 103,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Northern Graphite Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09.
About Northern Graphite
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
