Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0713 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.98.
About Northland Power
