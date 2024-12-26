NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0211 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

