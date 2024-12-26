NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.39. 11,684,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 33,912,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NU by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 76,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NU by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,176,000 after buying an additional 1,476,325 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 64.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

