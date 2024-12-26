Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 241,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 44,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.