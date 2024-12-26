Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.