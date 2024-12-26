Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.