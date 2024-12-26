Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Head to Head Comparison

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and TXO Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.97 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.29 TXO Partners $285.45 million 2.47 -$103.99 million ($5.94) -2.90

TXO Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. TXO Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41%

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 TXO Partners 0 0 1 1 3.50

TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.72%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

