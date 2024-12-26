Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 7.2% – Time to Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.60. 6,714,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,239,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKLO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $6,493,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,753,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

