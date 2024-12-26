OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
The firm has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.01.
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
