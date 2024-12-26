OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 7.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
About OPG Power Ventures
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OPG Power Ventures
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks With Rising Prices That Are Likely to Split in 2025
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Adobe Stock Could Be the Best Dip Buy in Tech Right Now
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Short-Squeeze Target Anavex Life Sciences Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.