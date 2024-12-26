OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.04 million, a P/E ratio of 600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
About OPG Power Ventures
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
