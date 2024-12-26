Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 133,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 92,853 shares.The stock last traded at $20.88 and had previously closed at $21.00.

ORKA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,840,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $10,091,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

