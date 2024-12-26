Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 399,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,416,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 8.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $707.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99.

In related news, insider Yahav Yulzari sold 150,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,373.50. The trade was a 48.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,794 shares in the company, valued at $762,625.38. The trade was a 14.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

