Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (PBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 7th

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PBHC opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90.

Insider Transactions at Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.42%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, Director Eric Allyn sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $137,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,883.20. The trade was a 57.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

